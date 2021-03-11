Inventor Of The Cassette Tape Lou Ottens Dies Aged 94.

LOU OTTENS, who is credited with not only inventing the cassette tape but also helping develop the CD, has sadly passed away aged 94. Ottens died at his home in the Netherlands village of Duizel this month, according to his family on Tuesday, March 9.

-- Advertisement --



“We are very sad to have to inform you that Lou passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021,” Ottens’ daughter, Arine Ottens, told WTOP News.

Ottens began working for Dutch-based electronics company, Royal Philips, in his early 20s, and according to Dutch News reports, he rose to be head of product development after being at the company for eight years.

During his time, as head of product development for the Hasselt, Belgium division in the early 1960s, he and his team developed the cassette tape – Ottens’ answer to the large reel-to-reel tapes – a piece of technology that would go on to change the world.

Ottens thought that despite the large reel-to-reel tapes providing high-quality sound, they were too clunky and expensive.

“Lou wanted music to be portable and accessible,” says documentary filmmaker Zack Taylor, who spent days with Ottens for his film Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape.