Illegal Premier League Streaming App Taken Down By Police.

AN app that enabled a whopping 43 million users to watch Premier League matches online has been shut down by police. The world’s largest illegal streaming app Mobdro is the latest victim of a clampdown from Europe’s top league to stop millions of people from watching games for free.

Mobdro illegally streamed video content, including sports, from around the world on smart televisions, smartphones, tablets and other devices, as detailed by a statement released by the Premier League on Thursday, March 11.

Premier League Director of Legal Services Kevin Plumb said in the league statement: “Mobdro’s criminal enterprise amounted to long-running and large-scale theft.

“These raids show we and ACE are committed to taking action against piracy.

“The protection of our copyright is hugely important to the Premier League and our broadcast partners, as well as the future health of English football.”

Today’s victory for football comes after a “major investigation and criminal referral by the Premier League and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)” resulting in law enforcement action by Spanish police.

Europol said in a statement: “Europol supported the Spanish National Police to dismantle a criminal group distributing illegal video streams.

“The investigation also involved law enforcement authorities from Andorra and Portugal.”

Spanish Police launched an investigation in 2018 after receiving several complaints from a number of organisations, including the Premier League and Spanish soccer’s top-flight La Liga, about a mobile application illegally distributing video streams.

This led them to a number of connected websites and platforms in Spain and Portugal with connections to servers in the Czech Republic. Investigators found that the company responsible had made almost £5million (€5.8million) in illegal profits.

