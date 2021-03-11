Heathrow CEO Says Airport Border Queues at ‘Unacceptable Level’.

ACCORDING to Heathrow Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Emma Gilthorpe, queues are regularly up to three hours and sometimes six hours at border control.

Earlier this month, a mum was reportedly forced to feed her baby on the floor at Heathrow Airport after queues at arrivals reached seven hours.

Alice, 26, told one media publication she waited from the extraordinary amount of time to pass through border control with hundreds of other travellers at Heathrow.

The woman, who flew back from Vienna after a medical appointment, said at the time: “I felt really unsafe. It was really disorganised.

“One mother had to feed her baby on the floor. It’s not humane.”

Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee, Ms Gilthorpe said that pre-Covid, the queues for EU arrivals were supposed to be 25 minutes, and 45 minutes for non-EU arrivals. However, due to the pandemic, waiting times were expected to go up because of the extra checks, but Ms Gilthorpe said the current times were “unacceptable”.