GUNMAN in Fiat 500 hunted after woman is blasted at point-blank range while walking her dog.

A masked gunmen attacked a woman on Olanyian Drive, Cheetham Hill, on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm. The masked shooter was in a black Fiat 500 which was driven by a second man. The gunman climbed out of the vehicle and shot at the victim, who was shot in the back of the leg as she attempted to run away.

The car was later found in Crumpsall in an abandoned state. The victim is a woman aged 30 and police were alerted to the incident by hospital staff after the woman had arrived in hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. Luckily though the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

-- Advertisement --



Greater Manchester Police said, “At around 6.30pm on Tuesday 9 March, police were called by hospital staff to a report of a woman presenting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

“The woman – aged 30 – remains in a stable condition in hospital as she continues with her recovery.

“Initial enquiries suggest the incident took place shortly before 6pm near Olanyian Drive and was a targeted attack.

“It is understood the woman was walking her dog on Olanyian Drive when a man wearing a balaclava got out of a dark Fiat 500 and fired a single shot from a handgun in the back of the victim’s leg as she ran away.

“Two men are then believed to have made off in the car towards Bury New Road.

“A car matching the description of the offending vehicle has since been recovered by police after being found abandoned on Dinorwic Close, Crumpsall, at around 6pm.

“No arrests have been made and a scene remains in place on Olanyian Drive and part of Everside Drive while a number of lines of enquiry remain ongoing.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly or they can anonymously contact Crimestoppers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gunman in Fiat 500 Hunted after Woman Is Blasted While Walking Her Dog”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.