Grave mistake: Couple flout Covid rules for 180-mile trip to Dracula tourist attraction.

THE pair drove from Edinburgh to Cambridge, stopping off at the popular tourist attraction Whitby Abbey where they were stopped by North Yorkshire Police.

The ‘sightseeing’ couple have been fined for breaching lockdown rules which prohibit non-essential travel.

According to the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, the pair were not alone in flouting rules to visit the Abbey.

Four others were caught making a 140-mile round trip to the attraction.

Superintendent Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police lead for the force’s Covid response told Teeside Live that four people from Newcastle claimed to be on the wrong train when questioned, despite the fact their tickets stated Whitby as their destination.

He warned the force will continue to patrol and to enforce the relevant legislation where necessary “to protect all our chances of coming out of lockdown in line with the roadmap as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Two-thirds of the 210 fixed penalty notices handed out in North Yorkshire in the last seven days were to issued to visitors to the county.

Whitby Abbey has been described as Dracula’s arrival point in Bram Stoker’s famous horror tale.

