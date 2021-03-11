GIRL dies with needles stuck in her heart and a lung ‘as part of satanic ritual’ in Argentina.

The parents of a three-year-old girl have been arrested after the young girl was found to have two large needles that had been stabbed into her heart and lung. The parents have been arrested on suspicion of killing the infant and it is believed by some that the needles were used in a satanic ritual.

Sadly, the three-year-old died in hospital after she developed an infection which caused a cardiac arrest. During the autopsy it was discovered that three-year-old Maia Vallejos had two needles in her body, one of which measured four inches and would normally used for sewing up footballs.

The other needle is thought to have remained in the youngster’s body for some time and caused the sepsis infection that she suffered from.

Chaco’s Assistant Attorney General Miguel Fonteina spoke of young Maia and explained that, ‘This little girl suffered an appalling situation.

‘What they did to her was very aggressive.’

Prosecutor Cristian Arana spoke of the details of the needles that had been found in the youngster’s body and explained that, ‘One of the needles was in contact with the little girl’s lung and heart, in the middle of her chest and the other in her thymus between her sternum and lungs.

‘This one was the older of the two and caused her a generalised infection, lung inflammation and inflammation to her kidneys which led to her suffering cardiac arrest.’

The investigation continues.

