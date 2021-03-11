Game on – £16M to get the country ready for return of grassroots football.

THE FA has joined forces with the Premier League, the government and Sport England through the Football Foundation to launch ‘Game on’, three funds totalling more than £16 million (€18.6 million) to get the country ready for the return of grassroots football at the end of the month.

Clubs will be able to access funding for everything from creating a safer environment and getting grass pitches match-fit to goal posts or portable floodlights to welcome players back.

“Game On’s three funding streams will ensure England’s football community is in the best possible shape to start playing again from March 29,” said the FA.

One of the three funds is being specifically targeted at those whose participation was most badly affected by the health crisis.

Prior to the second national lockdown, disability team affiliations were down by 29 per cent when compared against the same time last season; there were also steep declines in participation among walking footballers and players in the country’s most deprived areas.

“Our ‘Return to Football Fund’, made possible with Sport England funding from the National Lottery, will target £2.1 million (€2.5 million) at supporting people in low participation groups to start playing again.

“It will also fund initiatives aimed at bringing new players into the game and cover the cost of adapting to Covid-19 rules,” added the association.

The Football Foundation is urging community football to clubs to come forward and apply for the three funds – Return to Football, Grass Pitch Maintenance and Small Grants for equipment – to make sure that football hits the ground running at the end of March.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We’re so looking forward to the safe return of grassroots football from March 29 and will do all we can to support clubs up and down the country get back to normal after what has been an unprecedented year of challenges.”

