France To Ease Coronavirus Border Restrictions With The UK

FRANCE To Ease Its Coronavirus Border Restrictions With Some Countries, Including The UK

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the French Tourism Minister has announced that France is to ease its current Covid-related border restrictions for several countries after they had shown signs of improving health situations, and the list includes the UK.

France had tightened its border controls against all but essential travel to anybody from outside the EU since the end of January, except for health workers, students, and diplomats, and hauliers.

A decree is expected to be published tomorrow, Friday 12, but travellers will still have to produce a negative coronavirus test, taken up to 72 hours before travelling.

The Foreign Ministry is expected to announce a list that includes the UK, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Israel, as the countries whose travellers can enter France without the need to have a reason for travelling.

Posting on Twitter, the tourism minister Lemoyne wrote, “The list includes Britain because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France”, although, at present, travellers from the UK must carry a form that states they have a legitimate reason for travelling or face a £200 fine.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap for easing the UK’s coronavirus rules, at the moment has May 17 as the date from which Brits can travel abroad, but that is still subject to change.

The Global Travel Taskforce is expected to make an announcement on April 12 regarding vaccine passports for UK citizens, along with information on how foreign travel will be allowed to function.

