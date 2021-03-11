Former TOWIE Stars Billie and Sam Faiers Mourn Loss of Their Grandad Weeks After Passing of Their Nan.

BILLIE AND SAM FAIERS are said to be devastated after their grandad passed away just weeks after the sisters lost their nan.

The former TOWIE stars are believed to have lost grandfather Mick this week after enduring a long battle with cancer, six weeks after they lost their Nanny Wendy.

A source close to the family said Billie and Sam, who host hit ITVBe show, The Mummy Diaries, are ‘heartbroken and devastated’ by the second tragedy to hit their family this year.

The insider told MailOnline: “The girls have been grieving the loss of their nan and now that their grandad has passed away in such short space of time, the girls are absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

Sam, 30, and Billie, 31, had a close relationship with their grandparents and when their grandmother passed away earlier this year, filming of The Mummy Diaries had to be stopped.

Wendy, who was mum to the sisters’ biological father Lee Faiers, died at the age of 77 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Following the passing of grandmother Wendy, Samantha wrote: “Nanny Wendy, a week today the lord called you home to heaven.

“I will love you forever nan, you was such a huge inspiration to Billie and I. From day one we was your ‘Miss Worlds’ you spoke positivity over us our whole life. You loved us unconditionally. You truly was the best nan ever.”

She added: “I can hear your voice every day, ‘hello my darling, how are you’. You would call us almost every day for a chat, you would come to all the parties and events with us, I have thousands of special memories with you, nan you are a legend.

“‘I’m so blessed that I had you in my life, you was infectious, everyone loved you.

“I will continue to make you proud nanny. Until we meet again.. for a ‘coffee and doughnut’ or a ‘Pína colada’.”

