Family wants to exhume daughter’s remains to solve mystery death

THE family of Deborah Fernandez-Cervera, who was found dead in a ditch in Vigo 18 years ago have requested the exhumation of her body.

They have presented an expert report to the court so that her remains can be examined by forensic doctors to search for DNA evidence of other people.

Deborah, 21, went out for a run on the beach on April 30, 2002, and never came home. Her body was found 10 days later, 45 kilometres from where she was last seen. Semen was found on her genital area and there was a condom on the ground near her body, but police always ruled out sexual assault.

The cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia, but the cause was unknown, as there were no injuries or strangulation marks reported. Sudden death was suggested and no further investigation was carried out.

However, her family have paid for investigations to be carried out which have led them to believe that she suffered a violent death.

The report revealed that there were injuries on her body which showed that she defended herself from an attack in which she lost her life. Therefore, they have determined that her body should be exhumed to search for evidence of who killed her.

At the time, her former partner was suspected, although he was never arrested or questioned formally.

