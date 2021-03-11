European Commission orders J&J single dose vaccine for up to 200 million people

European Commission orders J&J single dose vaccine up to 200 million people in the EU.

The European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the Covid‑19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV – one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson – and the fourth Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the EU.

EC President, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted this afternoon (Thursday, March 11): “We have just authorised the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the EU, after the positive review by the European Medical Agency (EMA).

-- Advertisement --



“With the number of doses we order, we could vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU.”

According to the EMA, the vaccine is both “safe and effective” in people from 18 years of age, and requires just one dose.

Von der Leyen added: “”The Janssen vaccine is the fourth authorised vaccine of the EU’s portfolio and will help us enhance the vaccination campaign in the second quarter of 2021.

“It only requires a single dose, which takes us another step closer to achieving our collective goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of summer.”

The Janssen vaccine is based on an adenovirus, a harmless virus which delivers the ‘instructions’ from the virus that causes Covid-19.

This allows the body’s own cells to make the protein unique to the Covid-19 virus, according to the European Commission, which added that the person’s immune system recognises that this unique protein should not be in the body and responds by producing natural defences against infection by Covid-19.

The adenovirus in the vaccine cannot reproduce and does not cause disease, stressed the EC.

More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market. We have just authorised the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the EU, following @EMA_News' positive review. With the number of doses we ordered, we could vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU. pic.twitter.com/YsrcfF9ZE8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 11, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Commission orders J&J single dose vaccine for up to 200 million people”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.