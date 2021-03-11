EasyJet Pay British-Israeli Woman £15,000 in Discrimination Case

EASYJET pay British-Israeli woman £15,000 in a discrimination case after asking her to move seats when Orthodox Jewish men complained

Airline giant easyJet has been ordered t pay compensation of £15,000 to 38-year-old professional fundraiser Melanie Wolfson after she filed a discrimination case against the carrier. Ms Wolfson claims she was asked by cabin crew to move seats twice on flights from Tel Aviv to London when an Orthodox Jewish man and his son requested her place be switched with a male traveller.

Ms Wolfson said she was ‘insulted and humiliated’ after the event in October 2019 and said that cabin crew should not be allowed to request passengers move because of their gender.

She told Haaretz last year: ‘It was the first time in my adult life that I was discriminated against for being a woman.’

‘I would not have had any problem whatsoever switching seats if it were to allow members of a family or friends to sit together, but the fact that I was being asked to do this because I was a woman was why I refused.’

She added: ‘What was even more infuriating was that there were passengers watching this happen who said nothing.’

A statement released by easyJet and Ms Wolfson on Wednesday, March 10, said: ‘EasyJet does not believe that female passengers should be asked to move seats simply based on their gender.

‘The airline has a policy to politely inform any customer who raises this request that this will not be accommodated.

‘Unfortunately, according to Melanie Wolfson this policy was not followed in her case.

‘EasyJet is committed to tackling any discrimination on flights… we take this very seriously and in addition to compensating Ms Wolfson for her experience, easyJet intends to implement additional crew training and renew our crew guidelines in order to prevent these incidents happening in the future.’

