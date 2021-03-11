Denmark Suspends Oxford Vaccine After Patient Dies

DENMARK suspends the Oxford vaccine after a patient dies with blood clots.

Denmark’s health minister Magnus Heunicke has announced that the country will hold off on administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after reports that a patient died with blood clots shortly after receiving the jab. Although investigations are still underway to determine if there is a link between the death and the vaccine, officials are temporarily pulling the jab as a precaution.

Mr Heunicke tweeted: ‘The health authorities have, due to precautionary measures, suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca following a signal of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots.

‘It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a connection. We act early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated.’

Last week, Austrian authorities suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of a vaccinated nurse and the illness of another after taking the shots, a health agency said on Sunday, March 10.

“The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl” in Lower Austria province, it said.

The BASG said: “Currently there is no evidence of a causal relationship with the vaccination.

“As a precautionary measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated.”

