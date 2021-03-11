Denia plane trees threatened

EMBLEMATIC: Plane tres are a feature of Denia’s Calle Marques de Campo Photo credit: Joanbanjo

THE emblematic plane trees that line Denia’s Calle Marques de Campo are in a “delicate” state, according to experts.

A company recently engaged to prune the trees later told the town hall’s Parks and Gardens councillor, Domingo Domenech, that they had detected seven trees which were seriously affected by fungus.

One is said to be beyond help, and it will be necessary to determine what treatment – if any – can be applied to the others.

The town hall is now calling in specialists to carry out an exhaustive study that will include examining the interior of the trunks to assess their state of health, Domenech announced.

The same survey will inspect other Denia trees that are also infected, including two jacarandas in Calle Carlos Senti and another tree adjoining the Casa de Cultura on Plaza de Jaume I.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Denia plane trees threatened."






