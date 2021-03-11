Cycle lane for Old Altea Road

ALFAZ town hall will compulsorily purchase 7,966 square metres of land adjoining the Camino Viejo de Altea.

It will be used for bicycle a lane and pavements between on this section of the CV-753 that connects Albir and Benidorm.

Paying for the 5.5-metre strip of land running parallel to the Old Altea Road, will cost €946,477.

Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques described the project as “relevant to the municipality’s urban and social development.”

As the road has heavy traffic, the environmentally-friendly bicycle lane will also bring improved road safety, he added.

Visiting the road with Toni Such and Oscar Perez, respective Urban Development and Technical Services councillors, the mayor explained that the town hall expects to obtain Generalitat funding via the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder).

“As this will almost certainly be approved this summer, we should be able to start work by then,” Arques said.

