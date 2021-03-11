Controversy Over Dutch TV Show for Kids That Features Naked Adults

CONTROVERSY over educational Dutch TV show for kids that features naked adults.

The new Dutch television programme that is due to be aired later this month has already cause controversy and one MP has branded it “ridiculous”. The show called Simply Naked has so far only aired a trailer. According to Dutch news broadcaster NPO the trailer showed adults stripping off.

The aim of the show though is to educate children and help them feel comfortable in their own bodies. The format of the show sees naked adults aiming to answer children’s questions on various topics and encourage them to have positive body images.

Edson da Graca, the show’s presenter explained the purpose of Simply Naked and said, “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.”

The unconventional programme though has already caused much controversy in Holland as MP Tunahan Kuzu from left-wing party Denk called the show “ridiculous”. He also encouraged his fans on Twitter to air their views on the show and write in and complain to the broadcaster.

Criticism also came from far-right FvD leader Thierry Baudet, who went as far as to claim that the educational programme, “comes close to promoting paedophilia”.

The broadcaster though has quickly stepped up to defend the format of the programme and explained how, “The children knew exactly what was going to happen and they could say how they felt during the programme at any time.

“We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children and that’s ok. It’s up to the parents to decide if their children can watch.”

