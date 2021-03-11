Concern mounts for missing schoolboy

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Concern mounts for missing schoolboy
CREDIT: Twitter

Concern mounts for missing schoolboy.

ELLIS Street-Clegg, 14, was last seen 10 days ago in his hometown of Cleveley and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Ellis has not been seen or heard from since 4.20pm on March 1, and despite extensive enquiries being carried out by a dedicated team, officers have so far been unable to find him.

-- Advertisement --

And Lancashire Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the schoolboy who was last seen in the town centre.

Ellis is described as white with freckles, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jumper, black trackie bottoms and black Nike 270 trainers which have red writing on the side and a blue bubble at the sole.


The teen has links to Thornton, Liverpool, the Runcorn area of Cheshire, Bolton, the Rhyll area of North Wales and Milton Keynes.

PC Alexis Walch, of West Police, said: “Ellis has been missing for more than a week now and we are extremely concerned for his welfare. We have carried out a substantial number of enquiries to try and locate him but they have so far proved unsuccessful.

“That is why we are now asking the public for their assistance. I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal directly to Ellis – if he sees this – to make contact with police straight away to let us know you are OK.”


Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0939 of March 1, 2021. For immediate sightings call 999.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Concern mounts for missing schoolboy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRyanair Will Link Alicante With Lanzarote and Ibiza Fom July
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here