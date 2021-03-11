Chinese Restaurant Death: Man Charged With Murder Of Wenjing Lin

Chinese Restaurant Death: Man Charged With Murder Of 16-Year-Old Teenager Wenjing Lin



South Wales Police have confirmed that Chun Xu, a 31-year-old man, has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Wenjing Lin, also known as Wenjing Xu, around midday last Friday 5, during an incident at her family’s Blue Sky Chinese restaurant in the village of Ynyswen, in Treorchy, South Wales.

The accused will appear before a judge in Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with murdering Wenjing Lin, and the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man, who remains in hospital in a stable condition. It is understood Xu is not related to Wenjing.

Wenjing died after being stabbed in an incident during which the two other men were injured, but the man in the hospital is no longer a suspect said a South Wales Police spokesperson.