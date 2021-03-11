CHINA and Russia announce plans to build a joint base on the moon in a new collaboration.

China and Russia have announced that they are planning to build a joint base to allow them to carry out lunar research together. This will usher in a new area of collaboration for the two countries.

According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), they plan to allow the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) to be used by other countries too. The ILRS has been described as being a “comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation”.

So far though no timelines have been given on when the research station will be constructed. It is also not yet known exactly where the station will be built. One option is to build it in a lunar orbit, but it could also be built on the surface of the moon. Either way scientists would be able to conduct “scientific research activities such as the lunar exploration and utilisation, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment and technical verification,” according to the CNSA.

So far it appears that the project has been agreed in principle and a memorandum has been signed by Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russian space agency Roscosmos and Zhang Kejian, CNSA’s administrator.

