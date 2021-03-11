CARLOS HAYA False Tunnel Section In Málaga Suffers Severe Tailbacks After An Accident between several vehicles



The Carlos Haya tunnel in Málaga has suffered severe traffic jams since 4:30pm this afternoon (Thursday 11), due to a collision between several vehicles, as explained by the Traffic Management Centre in Málaga, there have been about 2 kilometers of slow traffic in the direction of Barcelona on the MA-20, with the right-hand lane of the road stuck for just over an hour.

Andalucía’s 112 Emergency Service confirmed that there had been an accident on Avenida Valle Inclán in the capital, due to a multiple collision at the brick factory, where the aforementioned road leads to the exit of the MA-20 highway under the tunnel.

-- Advertisement --



The emergency service received several calls at about 4:20pm with reports of three vehicles being involved in an accident, and at least one person injured.

EPES, the emergency health services ambulance was deployed, along with the Local Police and Málaga Fire Brigade. At the moment it is unknown if there are more injuries and their severity, but it is known that nobody was taken to hospital, as reported by malagahoy.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carlos Haya False Tunnel Section In Málaga Suffers Severe Tailbacks After An Accident”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.