Canadian Bishops Group Under Fire For Suggesting Some COVID Vaccines Are More ‘Morally Acceptable’ Than Others.

THE Conference of Catholic Bishops of Canada have been heavily criticised by Canada’s Health Minister Christian Dubé for suggesting that Catholics should “prefer” the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines because they are more “morally acceptable” than those being produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said via Twitter: “I strongly denounce the statement of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Canada.

“I invite all Quebecers to trust our experts and those from around the world: all the vaccines we administer are effective.”

The Health Minister was reacting to a note published on the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops’ website, offering vaccine advice to members of the church.

“These two vaccines currently available in Canada can be morally acceptable for Catholics to receive since the connection to abortion is extremely remote,” the bishops said.

“In contrast to these vaccines, the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines utilized abortion-derived cell lines in their development, production, and confirmatory testing.”

The bishops conclude that “when provided with a choice between receiving different vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should always be preferred and chosen when possible.

“This means that given the currently approved vaccine options in Canada, if/when presented with the choice, one should choose to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine over the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

However, the bishops said if no vaccine choice is available, the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine “can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with abortion,” citing advice from the Vatican.

