Bus ‘Plunges into a Ravine’ in Indonesia Killing Schoolchildren and Parents.

A DRIVER of a bus carrying schoolchildren and their parents is believed to have lost control shortly before crashing on a winding road, sending the vehicle plunging into a ravine on Wednesday, March 10, sadly killing 27 people.

Head of the Operations and Alert Section of Basarnas Bandung, Supriyono, said that the total number of passengers on the bus involved in this tragic accident was 66 people.

“Of the total passengers, 39 people survived, and 27 people died,” he said at the scene, in the early hours of Thursday, March 11.

The Sri Padma bus was carrying a group of Al Muawanah Middle School students, Cisalak, Subang, who had just returned from the pilgrimage from Pamijahan, Tasikmalaya, before they sadly plunged down a 20-meter deep ravine.

Supriyono added, of the total 66 victims whose bodies were recovered from the crash, some of them were tragically under five-years-old.

“Most of them are teenagers and adults. Although, we sadly recovered some toddlers,” said the Head of the Operations and Alert Section.

Supriyono said the last victim who died was a male they rescued, who hadn’t died at the scene, however, after being immediately taken to Sumedang Regional Hospital, he sadly passed away.

According to Supriyono, in rescuing the last victim, the recovery team had difficulties because the victim was under the body of the bus.

“We need approximately 6 hours,” said Supriyono, speaking about the continued rescue mission.

