British Toddler Drowns In Pool In The Algarve

BRITISH toddler drowns after falling into a pool in the Algarve.

A two-year-old British girl has tragically died after falling into a pool at a house in the village of Tunes near the populist tourist destination of Albufeira in Portugal on Wednesday evening, March 10.

The GNR police force is said to be conducting a routine investigation into the incident, but at this time is it believed to have been a heart-breaking accident. The toddler’s father, believed to be a British expat, rushed the little girl to a medical centre in Albufeira, where she was sadly pronounced dead by emergency workers.

A source in Portugal told Mail Online on Thursday morning: ‘A British two-year-old girl died yesterday evening in a drowning.

‘The accident occurred in a swimming pool at a property in Tunes in the municipality of Silves.

‘The girl’s father took her to a health centre in Albufeira where she was pronounced dead.

‘That was around 7pm on Wednesday.’

Portugal has recently seen a surge of holiday bookings as the popular tourist spot announced at the beginning of the month that it would begin welcoming travellers from abroad by the summer.

