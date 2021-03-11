Brighton passenger train converted into Covid testing centre to test up to 1,250 railway staff.

RUN by volunteers, carriages on platform eight have been transformed with protective screens and equipment to screen workers for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

The hub is one of three set up by GTR offering staff twice-weekly rapid lateral flow tests.

The company said that as well as keeping staff tested and safe, it will also offer reassurance to passengers.

Mark Whitley, GTR head of safety and health, said the tests are the latest in a long line of measures being taken to “protect our colleagues.”

He added that “one in three people with Covid show no symptoms, and these tests will help identify carriers before they have the potential to infect others.

“It will help prevent workplace outbreaks and, along with regular sanitising, give our staff and passengers added reassurance,” reports ITV.

The initiative is expected to continue until the end of June.

