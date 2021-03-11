Breaking News: Prince Williams Breaks His Silence

BREAKING NEWS: Prince William breaks his silence and insists the royal family is not racist.

Prince William and Kate have stepped out for the first time since Harry and Meghan’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah and William has strongly refuted claims that the royal family made racist comments about the colour of Archie’s skin. He is the first member of ‘The Firm’ to speak out against the claims after the Queen released an official statement stating that the matter would be privately investigated.

As he and Kate visited a school in east London to promote a mental health programme for children on Thursday, March 11, Prince William said:

“We’re very much not a racist family.”

He added that he has not yet spoken to his brother since the interview but said that he ‘will do soon.’

The news comes after a palace source claimed that the Queen also plans to phone the couple to try and heal the rift that has developed since Harry and Meghan moved to the US and formally stepped back from their royal duties.

During her two hour chat with Oprah Winfrey, a tearful Meghan Markle said that there had been conversations with Harry and an undisclosed family member about their then unborn son Archie and what colour his skin would be and “what that would mean or look like.”

The Queen issued a brief statement following the tell-all interview, saying:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

