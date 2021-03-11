Boris Johnson Warns of a Covid Surge Coming to the UK from Europe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has echoed Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in saying that due to schools going back and signs of a Covid surge in Europe, “all the modelling” suggests cases will surge as lockdown eases.

Mr Johnson wrote in a newspaper article: “We must recognise that the rate of infection is still high – much higher than last summer.

“We can see the signs of a surge of Covid among some of our European friends, and we remember how we in the UK have tended to follow that upwards curve, if a few weeks later.

“We know how fast this disease can take off, and that Monday’s successful return to school will inevitably add to the budget of risk.

“The overwhelming majority of people – and businesses – would prefer us to take steps that are cautious but irreversible, rather than go backwards again. They would rather trade haste for certainty.”

Speaking on Wednesday, March 10, Chris Whitty said England will see another “surge” of Covid cases this summer, autumn or winter and warned against moving away from the roadmap. Both Whitty and Johnson have repeatedly warned that the current key roadmap dates of April 12, May 17 and June 21 could even be pushed back.

He told MPs: “If you open up too fast, a lot more people die – a lot more people die,” however, he added the “ratio of cases to deaths will go right down” compared to previous waves of the virus, due to the vaccine kicking in.

