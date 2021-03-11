Boris Demands The Immediate Release Of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

BORIS Demands The Iranian President To Release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Immediately



Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday afternoon (March 10), has reportedly demanded the immediate release of 42-year-old Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, telling Rouhani that her treatment was “completely unacceptable”.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said, “He said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK”.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her ankle tag removed at the weekend and was released from house arrest after her five-year prison term had expired, but she faces a court next Monday, in front of the same judge who originally sentenced her, and it is not known if it will be a simple appearance to be given her passport back, or if new charges will be brought against her.

Sister-in-law Rebecca Ratcliffe told Sky News, “We don’t know and I think there’s a few more sleepless nights ahead of us”, as she continues to live under house arrest in her parents’ flat in Tehran, limited to moving more than 984ft from the flat, after being allowed to live there one year ago due to the threat posed by the coronavirus in prison.

Tulip Siddiq, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP in north London, has expressed fears the court date could result in “fake charges” to extend her sentence, as reported by news.sky.com.

