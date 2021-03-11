BEACH club to host first multinational exhibition since lockdown.

Throughout April, the spacious exhibition area at the Bio Beach Club restaurant in El Morche will be filled with a wonderfully diverse range of works by members of Aneda art group.

The Nerja-based group consists of artists of different nationalities who usually showcase their art every month.

Aneda – Asociación Nerjaña de Arte – has 25 enthusiastic members and is based in Calle Granada.

Group chairperson Laura Viqueira, said: “We organise exhibitions, classes and workshops, and also have an art class for children. Our aim is to promote art in the Axarquia area.

Last year, Aneda organised an exhibition of works created by members during lockdown.

Fittingly titled ‘Arte en el Confinamiento’ (Art in Confinement) the exhibition was “very impressive” said Laura “because the artworks were all so different and made in such a troubling time.”

These and other works were exhibited in October in the Sala Municipal in Nerja, a prestigious gallery in the centre where more than 2,000 visitors were registered.

You can visit the next group exhibition from April 1 to 29 from 9am to 9.30pm every day except Tuesdays.

To find out more about the exhibition in El Morche or about Aneda and its activities, call Laura on 677 637 997.

New members are always welcome, and English and French are spoken.

