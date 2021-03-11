AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollouts to Continue Despite Death Linked to the Jab.

THE European Medicines Authority has recommended the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continue as planned, despite a death being reported in Austria as well as damaging side-effects being linked to the jab.

Austria suspended giving the AstraZeneca jab to people after the death of one person who had received the vaccine. A 49-year-old woman was diagnosed with multiple thromboses and died 10 days after receiving the jab.

According to Austrian authorities, “the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl.”

AstraZeneca told the press: “All of these evaluations have concluded that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.”

A 35-year-old woman later developed a pulmonary embolism and is said to be recovering. A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot. “Currently there is no evidence of a causal relationship with the vaccination,” BASG said.

However, the European Medicines Authority said they “recommended that the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continue as planned,” while Health Authorities are urged to closely follow the situation. The ministry was quick to state that patients who have received the vaccine from this consignment do not need to be alarmed.

“The particular consignment was also used in other countries a number of weeks ago. While there are no more vaccines of the batch, Health Authorities have not received any reports of side effects from people vaccinated by the batch in question,” the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, the EMA explained that there is currently no indication that the vaccine caused these conditions, and a quality defect has been considered unlikely at this stage. However, a full investigation will be held into the batch quality regardless.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollouts to Continue Despite Death Linked to the Jab".