Any old iron
MANHOLE COVERS: Disappearing from Javea’s streets Photo credit: 19Tarrestnom65

MORE than 50 cast-iron manhole covers and storm drain gratings have disappeared from Javea’s streets and an urbanisation.

These are already being replaced and Services councillor Kika Mata has filed an official complaint with the Guardia Civil.

As well as the expense involved – the stolen covers were worth around €10,000 – the councillor pointed out that the resulting holes in the roads put both drivers and pedestrians at risk.

The Local Police have stepped up patrols and called on residents to contact them if they noticed suspicious movements on urbanisations or saw manhole covers being removed.

Meanwhile the Guardia Civil are not only trying to identify the thieves but also the dealers who are buying the stolen material, presumably for scrap.

