Andalucia: Marbella, Estepona and 35 Other Municipalities to Maintain Current Closing Times for Bars and Shops.

DISAPPOINTING NEWS – The districts of the Serranía and the Costa del Sol will sadly have to wait at least one more week to ease their restrictions for the closing times for bars and shops – while the rest of the province, including the capital, will continue to open until 9.30pm.

Marbella, Estepona and 35 other municipalities, belonging to the Serranía and Costa del Sol health districts, will maintain their current closing hours in bars and shops, which is set at 6pm. The decision was made on Thursday, March 11 by the public health alerts committee and will be assessed again next Thursday.

The rest of the province, including the capital, already at risk level 2, can still open its establishments until 9.30pm, as it has been for a week.

The public health risk levels of all the municipalities of Andalucia are based on different parameters, such as the accumulated incidence, hospital pressure and the rate of infections among those over 65 years of age, the main risk group for the coronavirus pandemic.

FULL LIST OF THE PLACES AFFECTED BY THE NEWS

Marbella – Estepona – Benalmádena – Torremolinos – Fuengirola – Mijas – Manilva – Ojén – Istán – Casares – Benahavís – Ronda – Serrato – Pujerra – Parauta – Montejaque – Montecorto – Júzcar – Jubrique – Jimena de Líbar – Igualeja – Genalguacil – Gaucín – Faraján – Cuevas del Becerro – Cortes de la Frontera – Cartajima – El Burgo – Benarrabá – Benaoján – Benalauría – Benadalid – Atajate – Arriate – Alpandeire – Algatocín – Árchez.

The Costa del Sol remains in grade 1 of level 3, the previous state to level 2, which allows it to open until 9.30pm. However, the Junta de Andalucia analyses the data by health districts, which is why Malaga capital is not among the municipalities of the Costa del Sol district – it has its own district to which Rincón de la Victoria also belongs.

The towns of the Serranía pass to grade 1 of level 3, except for Gaucín and Montejaque, which are in level 4 due to the high number of infections. La Axarquía remains at level 2, except Árchez, declared at level 4. The districts of Málaga, Guadalhorce and La Vega continue at level 2.

The Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) will be published tonight and is effective from tomorrow, Friday, March 12.

The rest of the measures applied by the health crisis remain intact: the curfew between ten at night and six in the morning, perimeter closure of the provinces and the autonomous community and limitation of meetings inside and outside the home to a maximum six people, four if it is inside the establishments.

