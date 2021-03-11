ALMUNECAR Council has given 11 students scholarships to the Municipal School of Music and Dance.

The Department of Culture and Education at Almuñecar Council has offered 11 scholarships to a school of music and dance.

According to Councillor for Culture and Education, Alberto Garcia Gilabert, the council is approved plans to grant 11 scholarships to the Municipal School of Music and Dance in Almuñecar, for a total amount of €2,800 euros.

-- Advertisement --



He said that these scholarships that have been granted were given based on a scoring basis and explained that the council’s budget for scholarships was €5,000.

Councillor Garcia Gilabert said the scholarships awarded, which covers two groups of €350 and €175 euros, represented all the applications received and will be used, “to promote and disseminate the study of music as a way to contribute to the development of this cultural activity that has an important roots in the municipality.”

He added: “Therefore, there is nothing better than doing it while supporting our future musicians. We do not want those students who meet the conditions to be left behind due to lack of support.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar Give 11 Scholarships at School of Music and Dance”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.