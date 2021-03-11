Almuñecar Asks for Funding to Create Day Centre

ALMUNECAR Council has asked for funding to create a sat centre.

The Mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, said she would like funding for a day centre after she met with a visiting politician.

Meeting with new Andalucian delegate Manuel Montalvo on his first visit to Almuñecar after he took office, Mayor Trinidad Herrera was joined by deputy mayor, Beatriz Gonzalez and the councillors for Services and Tourism, Maria del Carmen Reinoso and Daniel Barbero.

Mayor Herrera told the politicians she would like to create a day centre in Almuñecar.

Montalvo said: “This visit serves to find out the needs and have a real idea of issues such as dependency, to improve them with a possible residence or day centre, and I will also visit the Active Participation Centre to assess possible improvements for the future. It is a centre that has more than 3000 members.”

The news comes after it was announced Almuñecar would be paying for 11 students to receive scholarships.

