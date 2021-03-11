Almeria Man Evacuated to Torrecárdenas Hospital after House Fire

ALMERIA man evacuated to Torrecárdenas hospital after a house fire.

A man from Spain’s Almeria has been evacuated to the Torrecárdenas hospital after he suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fire at his home in Almeria City. The fire occurred on Wednesday afternoon March 10, according to the Emergencias 112 Andalucia emergency services.

Luckily though emergency services received a call from a private individual at shortly after 2 pm. The individual reported that a fire had broken out in the house on Calle Capitanía, and also reported that the fire started in the house’s kitchen.

The coordination centre quickly mobilised the Almeria Fire Brigade, the National Police along with the Local Police and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES).

Luckily though the man was able to be evacuated from the house and has been taken to Almeria’s Torrecárdenas hospital suffering from smoke inhalation according to sources from the National Police.

National Police sources also suggested that the house fire may have originated due to an electrical fault. It is possible that there was an issue with the electrical wiring in the kitchen.

The extent of the fire damage to the kitchen was extensive according to firefighters.

