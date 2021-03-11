SPAIN’S ALMERIA bets on street art to boost tourism and create a ‘more beautiful, more modern and touristic Almeria.’

Urban art became a feature in many large cities during the 90s and was spotted appearing in many cities such as London, Lisbon and Berlin. Originally though the artistic expression was mainly in protest, but over time a whole new culture has been created.

Spokesperson for the Municipal group of Podemos, Carmen Mateos explained how she wants to modernise the city of Almeria and bring in more tourists. She said, “we want to take a step further towards modernity as other cities that have already done so have put themselves on the world map thanks to some of their street graffiti. It is also a different way of beautifying the city, putting an end to the rough graffiti and artistic nonsense that disfigure many of the walls of Almería.”

The value of street art should not be underestimated as many European cities have created street art tours as a tourist attraction. The tours guide visitors around the cities while showcasing the work of local artists.

Mateos went on to highlight the fact that, “urban art is not only a mere form of artistic expression, it is also an added value to tourism and culture in our city which, thanks to these interventions, we can create and promote a more beautiful, more modern and touristic Almería.”

The spokesperson hopes that the Almeria City Council will set out to clean a series of spaces that will then be able to host urban artwork to bring in tourists. She also suggested the “creation of an annual Urban Art Festival” along with competitions and projects.

