All change in Teulada-Moraira

Linda Hall
POSIDONIA REMOVED: Opposition councillors criticised use of heavy machinery Photo credit: Treballant per Teulada i Moraira

POWER changed hands at Teulada-Moraira town hall earlier this month, after mayor Rosa Vila lost a censure vote.

Vila had headed a Compromis-PSOE-Nonaligned coalition since June 2019 but two socialist councillor Hector Morales and Alejandro Llobell crossed the council chamber floor to pave the way for the Partido Popular’s Raul Llobell.

Raul Llobell accused Vila and the other Compromis councillors of “demonstrating an authoritarian attitude throughout her mandate” while the two socialists maintained that the former mayor “failed to respect  commitments agreed at the start of the legislative term.”

At the first meeting held after the changeover, the new team voted to reduce councillors’ pay 11 per cent, prompting the ex-mayor to emphasise that she was not going to “enter into discussions about salaries.”

Compromis, now in opposition, together with three nonaligned councillors, have begun by criticising the “aggressive cleaning” of the Moraira coastline.

Heavy machinery was used in some places to remove the piles of washed-up Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune Grass) which until now have been left as a natural barrier to protect the beaches against erosion during bad weather.


“This week we have witnessed not only a change in local government, but also a change in standards and attitude towards our surroundings and particularly towards our beaches,” Compromis complained.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

