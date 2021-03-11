All change in Teulada-Moraira

POWER changed hands at Teulada-Moraira town hall earlier this month, after mayor Rosa Vila lost a censure vote.

Vila had headed a Compromis-PSOE-Nonaligned coalition since June 2019 but two socialist councillor Hector Morales and Alejandro Llobell crossed the council chamber floor to pave the way for the Partido Popular’s Raul Llobell.

Raul Llobell accused Vila and the other Compromis councillors of “demonstrating an authoritarian attitude throughout her mandate” while the two socialists maintained that the former mayor “failed to respect commitments agreed at the start of the legislative term.”

At the first meeting held after the changeover, the new team voted to reduce councillors’ pay 11 per cent, prompting the ex-mayor to emphasise that she was not going to “enter into discussions about salaries.”

Compromis, now in opposition, together with three nonaligned councillors, have begun by criticising the “aggressive cleaning” of the Moraira coastline.

Heavy machinery was used in some places to remove the piles of washed-up Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune Grass) which until now have been left as a natural barrier to protect the beaches against erosion during bad weather.

“This week we have witnessed not only a change in local government, but also a change in standards and attitude towards our surroundings and particularly towards our beaches,” Compromis complained.

