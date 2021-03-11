Alan Partridge Star Steve Coogan Accuses Piers Morgan of “Bullying Behaviour” Towards Meghan Markle.

STEVE COOGAN has accused former GMB presenter Piers Morgan of “bullying behaviour” towards Meghan Markle and has spoken out about the tabloids, highlighting Piers’ controversial exit from the Mirror.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, March 10, the Alan Partridge actor/comedian gave his thoughts about Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Steve Coogan claimed Piers Morgan is “symptomatic of the problem” with the tabloid press and was quick to point out that “things got really nasty” for the couple after they took legal action on The Sun, The Mirror and The Mail.

“Anyone who stands up to the press is attacked by them because they’re bullies,” he said.

The 55-year-old knows a thing or two about being attacked by the press. In 2017, he was awarded a ‘six-figure’ sum of damages in a case against Mirror Group Newspapers as part of the phone-hacking scandal – Piers Morgan was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004 at the time – he denies any wrongdoing.

Coogan then spoke about Piers consistently stating that he “didn’t believe” Meghan’s account of her mental health/suicide battle, which led to him to come under fire from mental health charity Mind – which sparked 41,000 complaints and led to an Ofcom investigation. It was apparently this investigation that led to ITV and Piers parting ways.

“Ofcom is investigating Piers Morgan for disbelieving Meghan’s mental health claims,” Coogan said. “But they should be investigating whether it was right for the man cited by dozens of claimants in the Mirror hacking litigation [to be] allowed a platform to attack one of his accusers,” he said.

