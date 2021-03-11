Adele Will NOT Pay Ex-Husband Spousal Support.

IN a major win for the award-winning singer, Adele will not have to pay spousal support to her now ex-husband Simon Konecki, however, they will share custody of their 8-year-old son, according to divorce documents obtained Wednesday, March 10 by the AP.

TMZ reported that the singer and her ex are going to have joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, and the judgment says neither party will be paying spousal support.

The majority of the divorce settlement is confidential, so it’s unclear if Adele made any other kind of payment to her ex-hubby, Simon Konecki. The judgment also says other details about child support are laid out in a separate judgment that’s not publicly filed, as reported by TMZ.

The British singer confirmed her marriage to Konecki, co-founder of the eco-friendly bottled water brand Life Water, during her acceptance speech at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for Album of the Year in 2017. The couple began their relationship in mid-2011, however, the couple separated in August 2019 and Adele filed for divorce the following month.

The divorce process took two years to complete because of the high sums of money involved – more on her side – however, at the time of the announcement of their divorce, Adele’ reps said the couple were “committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

