A smart way to cross in Calpe

CALPE now has a ‘smart’ zebra crossing between Avenida de los Ejercitos Españoles, Calle Corbeta and Calle de L’Esport.

The crossing’s sensors detect pedestrians who are about to cross and in turn light up signs that alert approaching vehicles to their presence.

The crossing provided by Pavapark, the company that runs Calpe’s ORA Blue Zone paid parking system, has been installed at a point where traffic is at its heaviest, the concessionary explained.

Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala, together with Traffic councillor Domingo Sala and Pavapark representatives, recently visited the crossing to see it in action.

It is one of the innovations that include an app to pay Blue Zone parking by phone and information about the number of available parking places in real time that are included in the town hall’s route map to make Calpe a pioneer in “smart municipality” technology, Sala explained.

