Workman in a “serious condition” and another killed in separate incidents hours apart in Andalucia this morning.

At around 11.45am, a construction worker had to be rushed to Costa del Sol Hospital after he was hit by a machine and fell to the ground on a building site in Marbella.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía confirmed an incident occured on the Jardines Ventura del Mar urbanisation, following which a 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a “serious condition”.

The nature or extend of his injuries have not been released as yet.

Two hours earlier, at around 9.50 am, a 62-year-old construction worker died when scaffolding fell on top of him at a site in the Malaga town of CVElez-Malaga.

The fatal incident happened at a location in Calle Mar Cantabrico, Torre del Mar.

Members of the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the National Police have begun enquiries into the cause of both incidents.

The coordination centre has also notified the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, which will also carry out their own investigations into both tragedies.

