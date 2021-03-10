Worcester Murder Probe Launched after Woman Found Dead

WORCESTER murder probe launched after a woman was found dead at a Worcestershire property.

Emergency services were called to Green Lane in Worcester at around 11 am on Tuesday, March 9. West Midlands police have been able to confirm that a woman was found in a critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The woman is believed to be in her 60s and police have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands ambulance services’ medics worked hard save the woman’s life and they sent five crews which included the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene. Despite specialist trauma care been given the woman sadly died.

A spokesman said, “We were called to reports of an incident in Green Lane, Worcester at 10.43 am on Tuesday (March 9).

“Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering specialist trauma care but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Detective Inspector Dave Knight explained that police believe this to be an isolated incident and said, “We have officers in the area providing reassurance to the local community but we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“A police cordon currently remains in place while our inquiries continue.”

