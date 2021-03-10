WOMAN who slashed her partner’s throat after grabbing a carving knife from the kitchen during an argument is spared jail.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Louise Wales and Darren Garner were in a “toxic” relationship, which came to an end after a drunken argument where Wales had drunk half a bottle of gin before becoming aggressive.

Wales had thrown Garner’s computer tower to the floor and started kicking it while Garner began to record the incident on his mobile phone. Garner was sober and does not drink.

-- Advertisement --



The argument escalated and Wales then threw a glass tumbler during the row that took place last August at their home in Gateshead. Garner went on to threaten Wales with calling her son, and getting him to take her away.

The court heard how she threatened him and said “I will happily do time for you”. She then proceeded to enter the kitchen and pick up a carving knife. All of this had been caught on camera by Garner.

Lee Fish, prosecuting spoke about the video and told the court that, “She threatened him with the knife and there’s a slashing movement with the knife.

“The screen goes dark and you can hear Mr Garner start to gag and he says ‘You have just slashed my throat’.

“She slashed him causing an injury to his neck.

“Mr Garner managed to call an ambulance. He could see his neck was gaping open and he was worried the wound could be fatal.”

Luckily Garner escaped without serious injuries although he received a four centimetre laceration to his neck. Even though he was seriously injured he did not believe that Wales had intended to cut his neck.

Wales has escaped jail after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding and has been sentenced to two years, suspended for two years. A restraining order has also been imposed on her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Who Slashed Her Partner’s Throat Is Spared Jail”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.