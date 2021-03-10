West Ham Captain Mark Noble Says Next Season Will Be His Last.

LONG-SERVING West Ham captain Mark Noble, who has made more than 500 appearance for the Hammers, has announced that next season will be his last at the club after signing a one-year deal.

“After much consideration the 2021-22 season will be my 18th and final one,” said the 33-year-old in an open letter to fans. Noble made his debut in 2004 but has found his first-team opportunities limited this season.

“It is a decision I have made following a lot of discussion with my family, my friends and people at the football club,” he said.

“I’ve also had conversations with the manager and it’s clear that he and the club want to build something and continue to take the football club forward in a positive way – a way I fully believe in – while my desire to keep pushing the ethos and values of West Ham United, especially to our new signings and young players coming through our academy is as strong as ever.”

Despite only featuring 18 times this season, he still believes he has more to offer the team after signing his one-year extension.

“I still firmly believe I have a lot to offer on the pitch. I would not have signed a new contract if I didn’t feel I could do myself justice or bring value to the team,” he said.

On user on Facebook reacted to the news by writing: “When in his prime he should have played for England regularly. West Ham have produced many loyal players over the years. You can add Mark Noble to that list. Like all the greats, he left it on the pitch.”

Another wrote: “I’m not a West Ham supporter but this guy is a legend for them. Loyalty and Consistency for years. Bravo that man, you deserve the retirement!”

