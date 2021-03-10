Virgin Media Broadband Down Leaving Thousands Of Customers Without Internet Access.

Virgin Media appears to be down across the UK, leaving thousands of people without internet. According to outage tracker site downdetector, four out of five reported issues with Virgin are related to cable internet.

The source of the outage so far remains unknown, but a major loss of connections has been reported in major cities, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. Issues continue to flood in at the time of writing from across the UK with Downdectetor showing over 1,500 reports and counting.

Problems appear to have hit parts of Scotland and the north of England with users confirming that the service is down in areas including Wigan, Carlisle, Hamilton and Glasgow. To make matters worse it also seems that Virgin’s status page, which reveals how its services are performing, is also down.

SPeaking on Downdetector’s forum page, one user said: “Very intermittent in Carlisle, the connection is up and down like a yo-yo at the moment. Something isn’t right even though you say “everything is fine” it clearly isn’t!”

Virgin Media, which has approximately 3.2million customers in the UK, confirmed some customers would have also been without a landline during the outage if their phone is operated via a broadband connection.

March 2 2021

Another outage left Virgin customers without access to telly or phone lines. Some said they also lost broadband and WiFi internet access. However, the network said the outage only affected the TV and phones services. Customers reported issues with mobile internet, broadband and mobile phone services.

