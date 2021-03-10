Vigo University first in Spain to provide free feminine hygiene products

THE University of Vigo, has become the first higher education institution in Spain to provide free feminine hygiene products.

As of Monday, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, women who are part of the university community can access sanitary pads and tampons for free from vending machines in the ladies toilets.

UVigo follows in the footsteps of Scotland, which in November last year guaranteed free access to pads and tampons by law, a measure that was followed by New Zealand that announced that free feminine hygiene products will be available in all the country’s schools. France intends to do the same in universities next year.

“This measure is a real example of the commitment of this government team to make a more egalitarian and fairer university” said Agueda Gomez, director of the UVigo Equality Department. It aims to fight against so-called “menstrual poverty”.

It is estimated that a woman can spend up to €6,000 throughout her life on intimate hygiene products, which in Spain are subject to 10 per cent VAT instead of the 4 per cent applied to goods considered essential.

At Vigo University, the student delegations of the faculties and schools of the three campuses, students, teachers, researchers and administration and services staff will be able to access free pads and tampons.

