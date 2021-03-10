Vanessa Bryant Wins Right To Obtain Names Of Police Officers Who Took And Shared Photos Of Crash That Killed Kobe And Their Daughter.
KOBE BRYANT’S widow Vanessa has won the right to learn the names of the eight Los Angeles County sheriff deputies who had taken and privately shared graphic photographs from the crash scene.
The tragic helicopter crash back in January 2020 killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, who were on their way to a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.
After the photos were leaked, the offending officers were ordered to delete the photos, however, Bryant felt the department’s response had not been adequate.
As per a lawsuit filed by Bryant, which has been obtained by the Los Angeles Times: “Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos.
“Mrs Bryant was distressed to learn that the Department did not initiate a formal investigation until after the L.A. Times broke the story on or about February 28, and that the Department had taken few if any steps to contain the spread of the photos.”
Despite attorneys for both the LASD and Los Angeles County wanting to keep the officer’s names and ranks out of the press due to the fact that “hackers may attempt to seek out and gain access to the individual deputies devices’ to locate any photographs and publish them”, a ruling handed down on Monday, March 8, from US District Judge John F. Walter, stated that this reasoning is in fact “totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist”.
