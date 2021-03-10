Vanessa Bryant Wins Right To Obtain Names Of Police Officers Who Took And Shared Photos Of Crash That Killed Kobe And Their Daughter.

KOBE BRYANT’S widow Vanessa has won the right to learn the names of the eight Los Angeles County sheriff deputies who had taken and privately shared graphic photographs from the crash scene.

The tragic helicopter crash back in January 2020 killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, who were on their way to a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

After the photos were leaked, the offending officers were ordered to delete the photos, however, Bryant felt the department’s response had not been adequate.

As per a lawsuit filed by Bryant, which has been obtained by the Los Angeles Times: “Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos.

