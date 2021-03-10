Valencian Community Considering Expanding Capacity of Terraces and Opening Gyms.

ON Thursday, March 11, the Interdepartmental Commission meets again to discuss whether further de-escalation plans will come into force as we reach 15 days after the start of the reduction of restrictions.

Rumours are that the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, is looking to expand the capacity of the terraces of bars and cafes. Plans could also see the reopening of extracurricular activities, something which the vice president and leader of Compromís, Mónica Oltra, put on the table at the previous meeting.

Puig will also discuss the possibility of opening gyms with the general director of Sports of the Valencian Community, Josep Miquel Moya, assuring the Association of Sports Centres that they will be “consistent” when making a decision.

However, it looks as if hopes of reopening interiors of hospitality establishments or lifting of the perimeter closure of the Valencian Community are set to be dash as they are not expected to be announced yet.

Thankfully, it appears there has been “a general improvement” in the cumulative incidence, having dropped from more than 1,400 cases to sixty. However, as Puig said on Tuesday, March 9, a good dose of uncertainty persists due to the evolution of new variants of the virus and the continued worry over the number of people currently in Valencian ICUs.

