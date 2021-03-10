UK to send millions of pounds recovered from corrupt officials back to Nigeria.

THE UK and Nigeria agreed today, Wednesday, March 10, to return £4.2 million (€4.9 million) to Nigeria, funds recovered by UK agencies from associates of the former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

This is the first time that money recovered from criminals will be returned to Nigeria since an agreement was signed in 2016 to recover and return the proceeds of bribery or corruption “in a responsible and transparent way”.

-- Advertisement --



The cash, stolen by Ibori and his associates, was retrieved through operations led by UK law enforcement agencies, who worked to identify assets bought in the UK with illicit funds and recover them.

In February 2012, Mr Ibori pleaded guilty in a UK court to money laundering, conspiracy to defraud, and forgery, and was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison.

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said: “When money is stolen from public funds it hits the poorest communities the hardest and means money can’t be spent where it’s most needed.

“The UK’s work on this case to recover millions of pounds will support vital infrastructure and building works. The UK and Nigeria will continue to work together to tackle crime and corruption across our nations.”

The Nigerian government has pledged to use the returned funds for projects that will benefit and improve the country, such as boosting support to substantial building work for the Lagos to Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja to Kano road and the second Niger Bridge.

Home Office Minister, Baroness Williams said: “This is a significant moment in our fight against illicit finance wherever it is found.

“Recovering the proceeds of crime is a critical part of our fight against serious crime and this sends a clear message to criminals that we will relentlessly pursue them, their assets and their money.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK to send millions of pounds recovered from corrupt officials back to Nigeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.