UK records 190 deaths and almost 6,000 new cases in last 24 hours.

THE government has confirmed 5,926 new cases and 190 deaths, with Public Health England revealing 124,987 people have died within 28 days of a positive test across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities is down 41 on the 231 reported yesterday (Tuesday, March 9) though new infections are up from 5,766.

A total of 22,809,829 Britons have now received the first dose of a vaccine, and 1,254,353 have been given the second jab.

Data from UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been noted on the death certificate, along with additional figures on fatalities which have occurred in the last few days, show there have been 147,000 Covid-related deaths in the UK.

