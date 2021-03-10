Uber offers free trips so over 80s can get to vaccine centres

UBER will offer free trips in Malaga to take people over 80 years old to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The company is offering 20,000 free trips to and from the vaccination centres for over 80s to provide assistance so they can get to their appointment.

As well as Malaga, Uber is offering the same service in Granada, Sevilla, Madrid and Bilbao.

Uber has explained that it will offer two free trips with a maximum value of €15 to anyone over 80 who is cited for vaccination at a centre.

This program to support the vaccination process in Spain is part of Uber’s global commitment to offer 10 million trips to vaccination centres around the world.

This program of free transfers includes another person accompanying the elderly passenger, they have said.

The general director of Uber in Spain, Juan Galiardo, has stressed that the firm wants to contribute to the fight against the pandemic and guarantee that the elderly are taken quickly and safely to get their vaccines.

To preserve safety on all its trips, Uber has distributed masks and disinfectant material to its drivers, who have disinfected their vehicles and make sure that the most touched areas of the car, such as handles and seatbelts, are disinfected after every use.

Uber has the AENOR security seal for all its passenger transport services.

